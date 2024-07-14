Former Yankees Outfielder Goes After Orioles Fan Social Account
Friday night the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees nearly came to blows after Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head by a pitch in the ninth inning.
On Saturday, the fight moved to social media and included a former Yankees outfielder.
On X (formerly Twitter) there is an Orioles fan who goes by the username @FreddieTheOsFan and bills himself as “Just a dude who really loves the Orioles. The artist formerly known as the parody account MASNOriolez.”
In a tweet after last night’s game, he posted the following:
For the record: I know the HBP by Holmes was not on purpose.
The fight started when the Yankees dugout started chirping at Hyde after. There is zero context in which that is sportsmanlike after a player gets drilled in the head.
That’s why everyone hates your team.
It didn’t appear to be directed at anyone in particular as no one was added to the post.
But, as one might expect, a post like that after a night like Friday drew some attention. Some of that attention came from a former Major League player and Yankees outfielder, Josh Donaldson.
Donaldson, who goes by @BringerOfRain20 on X and has more than 660,000 followers, well, had some thoughts.
No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning. First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will be a Yankee, Dodger or Red Sox.
O’s fan @FreddieTheOsFan did have a reply for Donaldson:
Arrogant and moronic, you blend right in with the fans!
It’s safe to say the race to win the American League East will go through the Bronx and Baltimore. Entering Saturday’s game the Orioles had a one-game lead over the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox may have a say in it, as they were 5.5 games back. But the Orioles and Yankees have been trading first place for most of the season.
As for Donaldson, the 38-year-old Pensacola, Fla., native called it a career after he wrapped up the 2023 season with the Milwaukee Brewers. He landed there after less than two seasons with the Yankees, where he struggled, batting .207/.293/.385/.678.
In a 13-year career that started with Oakland and winded through Toronto, Cleveland, Atlanta and Minnesota, Donaldson was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto. He batted .261 for his career with 279 home runs and 816 RBI.