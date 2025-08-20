Has Tomoyuki Sugano been the Orioles' best rookie this year?
Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, in an effort to improve their starting rotation, the Baltimore Orioles signed international free agent Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year, $13 million deal.
An ace during his time in Japan, the Orioles were bringing him over to solidify the backend of their rotation, along with fellow veteran Charlie Morton. Both were seen as capable innings eaters with a little bit of upside; the Sugano signing also gave Baltimore an opportunity to build inroads overseas in the international free agent market.
Sugano has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for in his first season in the majors. Overall, he has a 4.13 ERA in 23 starts and 126.1 innings pitched. His pinpoint control has been on display throughout the campaign, helping overcome some underwhelming strikeout numbers.
Outside of six weeks between June and July, he has been excellent. His rough patch occurred during a time when speculation swirled that he might be tipping his pitches, which could have been the reason for such a drastic drop in production. During that seven start stretch, he pitched 32 innings with an ugly 7.88 ERA and 6.62 FIP; 50 hits were surrendered, including eight home runs. Fortunately, Sugano has rebounded since, with a 1.91 ERA in his last five starts.
Orioles True Rookies Have Disappointed Thus Far
Finding a way to bounce back from that brutal stretch shows just how much fortitude the veteran hurler has. His production has been very solid, taking the nominal role as the team’s ace at points during the year. Baltimore has to be happy with the investment they made.
However, the only negative to Sugano being named the team’s best rookie by Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) is that it means the true rookies on the Orioles didn’t step up as expected this year. By MLB standards, the Japanese import is a rookie, but he is 35 years old and has vast professional experience (12 years in Nippon Professional Baseball). Naming him a top rookie by default is a disappointing turn of events, to this point.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles' top prospect ranked top five in MLB
There were high hopes for Coby Mayo, who struggled mightily to begin the year. Now receiving more consistent playing time, he can hopefully find a rhythm and get on track. Brandon Young, who has been a spot-starter throughout the campaign, has a 5.68 ERA despite taking a perfect game into the eighth inning in his last start.
By the end of the season, it could be outfielder Dylan Beavers or catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo who earns the title of best rookie in 2025. Both are going to receive ample opportunities down the stretch to prove they deserve an expanded role in 2026 and beyond. In a lost year, it would be an ideal finish if they show some real promise on the field.