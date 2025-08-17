Orioles manager reveals playing time plan for Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles fans have been waiting a while for this day, as the team’s top prospect, catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, was called up to the major leagues to make his debut.
Signed as an international free agent in January 2021 to a $1.3 million bonus, this has been a long time coming for Basallo, who quickly cemented his status as one of the top prospects in the game. Possessing prodigious power, he rapidly moved through the Orioles' farm system despite just turning 21 years old a few days ago.
Given how many injuries Baltimore had at the catcher position throughout the 2025 regular season, there were several times that Basallo could have been brought up. But general manager Mike Elias said there was a plan in place for him and fellow top prospect, outfielder Dylan Beavers, who was called up a day prior.
The Orioles stuck to their guns, despite the overwhelming need for hitting help in the big leagues, and it was the right decision. The potential long-term impact of holding them in the minor leagues for as long as they did trumps whatever short-term help they would have provided in a lost season.
For Beavers, the path to playing time is wide open. Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano were both moved ahead of the trade deadline, leaving a huge void in the outfield. With Tyler O’Neill on the injured list, ample playing time opportunities are available for the 2022 first-round pick.
The same cannot be said for Basallo; consistent opportunities at catcher won’t be available as long as Adley Rutschman remains healthy. First base is where the team is getting Coby Mayo consistent reps for the first time as a big leaguer, and veteran Ryan Mountcastle is still in the mix.
Of course, Baltimore wouldn’t have called Basallo up without a plan in place. Manager Tony Mansolino shared a detailed game plan on how they are going to get him consistent at-bats out of the gate.
For his debut, he will be the designated hitter and in the No. 6 spot in the lineup against the Houston Astros. Basallo will get his first start behind the plate as a major leaguer on Monday in Game 1 of the team’s series against the Boston Red Sox, and will be DHing again on Tuesday in Game 2 of that series.
Baltimore's series against the Red Sox will only be a two-game set, with an off day coming on Wednesday. On Thursday, they start a four-game set against the Astros, this time in Camden Yards. Mansolino hasn’t revealed specific plans for Basallo in that series yet, but did say he will be at first base at some point during the homestand.
It is smart for the Orioles to get their top prospect as much playing time as possible to get his feet wet down the stretch in low-stakes games. He has certainly earned this opportunity with some impressive numbers at Triple-A Norfolk. Basallo had a .270/.377/.589 slash line with 23 home runs, 17 doubles and 67 RBI in 321 plate appearances, warranting a promotion at just 21 years old.