How Seriously Should Baltimore Orioles Consider Pursuing Cy Young Winner?
The Baltimore Orioles, one year after trading for ace Corbin Burnes, are once again in the high-end pitching market.
Burnes had just one year of team control left, and while the Orioles would love to retain him, it's entirely possible he's lured away by a long-term deal Baltimore won't be able to beat..
If that does happen, they could look at left-hander Max Fried, who's services will be sought after, but he should come cheaper than Burnes. He has been proven to be one of the steadiest pitchers in baseball the last several years.
There is still another ace-level option on the market in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The 31-year-old had a rough last offseason. After seeking a long-term deal around $200 million, he didn't sign until spring training when he landed a two-year deal with San Francisco that included an opt-out after the first year.
One plus to pursuing Snell in free agendy is that the qualifying offer is not attached to him this time around. It cannot be attached to players in consecutive seasons. So, the Orioles would not lose draft compensation for signing him. Not only that, but he is likely to command less than he and his agent, Scott Boras, were requesting last season.
There are some pros and cons to Snell's game. Since 2022, the lefty is second in all of baseball in strikeout percentage with a 32.4 percent rate per FanGraphs. One of the most lethal strikeout pitchers in the game, Snell has an 11.2 K/9 rate for his career.
Unfortunately, he's equally as wild. He has the second highest walk rate since 2022, 11.4 percent. His career BB/9 rate is a whopping 4.1.
He's also never surpassed 200 innings in a season. His career high is 180.2. The 31-year-old has also only made 30 starts in a season twice, coincidentally both of his Cy Young campaigns.
So should Baltimore consider pursuing him? The answer is an emphatic yes, as the highs have outweighed the lows his whole career.
He is something the Orioles would desperately need if they are unable to keep Burnes. Grayson Rodriguez is a promising young pitcher who took another step in 2024. Zach Eflin is a reliable veteran, but Baltimore is poised to take the next step, which is making a deep playoff run after two years of early exits.
Snell could be the ace of this rotation. He comes with two Cy Young awards and a reputation for striking out hitters. He is also intimately familiar with the AL East. He could be the perfect fit for an organization starved for a World Series crown.