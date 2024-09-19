How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Giants Thursday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles will finish a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday as they look to stop slipping away from their chances at winning the AL East division. The team's recent three-game losing streak has now pushed the Orioles five games behind the New York Yankees for the division lead with only ten games remaining. The team still holds the top spot in the American League Wildcard race.
Baltimore will turn to right-hander Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.35), who has been incredible on the mound since arriving to the team. Since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the MLB Trade Deadline, the 30-year-old has posted a 5-2 record and a 2.22 ERA across seven starts for the O’s. However, both of his losses have been in his last two starts of the season, including his last outing, where he allowed the only run of the ballgame in a 1-0 defeat against the Detroit Tigers.
The Orioles offense has struggled at the plate recently and has only picked up one run across the last two starts with Eflin on the mound. So far in the series against the Giants, the team has been outscored 15-3.
Eflin will go up against San Francisco’s ace Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53), who once again is having another brilliant season on the hill for the Giants but has struggled somewhat as of late. The right-hander is coming off his second-shortest outing of the season, going only four innings and picking up the loss against the San Diego Padres.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1.) SS Gunnar Henderson
2.) CF Cedric Mullins
3.) DH Anthony Santander
4.) LF Colton Cowser
5.) C Adley Rutschman
6.) 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7.) RF Heston Kjerstad
8.) 2B Jackson Holliday
9.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
3.) DH Jerar Encarnacion
4.) LF Michael Conforto
5.) SS Tyler Fitzgerald
6.) C Patrick Bailey
7.) CF Grant McCray
8.) 3B Casey Schmitt
9.) 2B Donovan Walton
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on MASN and Bally Sports Bay Area.
