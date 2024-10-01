How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Royals Tuesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles have returned to the MLB postseason for the second straight season. After winning 101 games and the AL East division in 2023, the Orioles have taken a different route in 2024 as they enter the playoffs as a wildcard. They will host the Kansas City Royals for a best-of-three series beginning on Tuesday.
Baltimore will go with their ace on the mound to begin their playoff run in Corbin Burnes. Since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, the right hander has been everything the Orioles have needed at the top of their rotation. He finished the year with a 15-9 record and a 2.92 ERA. This will be the third career postseason start for Burnes and his ninth appearance. He will look to help Baltimore pick up their first playoff win since 2014.
Burnes and the rest of the Orioles will face Cole Ragans on the mound for the Royals in game one at Camden Yards. The 26-year-old was also acquired by his team via trade when he was moved from the Texas Rangers last season to bolster their bullpen for an eventual World Series run. Ragans will look to make a run of his own as he will make his first career postseason start on Tuesday. He enters the playoffs after going 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in the regular season.
A key matchup to watch is between two young offensive players during the series. Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Royals Bobby Witt Jr. will look to extend their great seasons another round beginning Tuesday. Each player will at least receive downvotes for the American League MVP in 2024. Henderson led all shortstops in the league with 37 home runs on the season. Witt was right behind him with 32. The each surpassed 20 stolen bases and 90 RBI on the year.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 1B Ryan Mountcastle
5 DH Adley Rutschman
6 LF Colton Cowser
7 3B Ramon Urias
8 CF Cedric Mullins
9 C James McCann
Kansas City Royals
1 2B Michael Massey
2 SS Bobby Witt
3 DH Vinnie Pasquantino
4 C Salvador Perez
5 1B Yuli Gurriel
6 LF MJ Melendez
7 RF Tommy Pham
8 CF Kyle Isbel
9 3B Maikel Garcia
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The game will be available nationally on ESPN2.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!