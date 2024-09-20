How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Tigers Friday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles will look to build off their walk off victory from outfielder Anthony Santander to avoid the sweep against the San Francisco Giants to begin the week. The team is hoping the late inning victory will provide the spark needed to get out of their recent slump. They will need the lineup to once again step up at the plate as they will host one of the toughest teams as of late in all of baseball the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers have pushed themselves back into contention after posting the best record in baseball (25-10) since Aug. 11 and now find themselves tied for the final wildcard spot in the American League.
Baltimore will turn to their staff ace in Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06) for his second straight start against Detroit to set the tone against the surging Tigers. The right hander has had a great September so far. In his first three starts of the month, Burnes as gone 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He is coming off a win on the road in the Motor City against the Tigers where he completed seven shut out innings and picked up seven strikeouts.
Burnes will go up against left-hander Tyler Holton (7-1, 2.12). The 28 year old has had a great season on the mound so far and will be making his 63 appearance of the year. Across his eight outings in September, Holton has yet to allow an earned run in 11.2 innings of work.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1.) LF Austin Slater
2.) C Adley Rutschman
3.) SS Gunnar Henderson
4.) RF Anthony Santander
5.) DH Eloy Jimenez
6.) CF Colton Cowser
7.) 1B Emmanuel Rivera
8.) 3B Coby Mayo
9.) 2B Jackson Holliday
Detroit Tigers
1.) CF Parker Meadows
2.) RF Kerry Carpenter
3.) 3B Matt Vierling
4.) LF Riley Greene
5.) DH Colt Keith
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) 2B Zach McKinstry
8.) SS Trey Sweeney
9.) C Jake Rogers
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available only on Apple TV.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!