How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Tigers Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles are back to their winning ways. The team has won their last two games, including an explosion from their offense as they picked up five home runs in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Baltimore enters Saturday with a healthy five-game lead for the top wildcard spot in the American League.
After a great outing from staff ace Corbin Burnes on Friday, Baltimore will turn to rookie Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74) on the mound. The former Nebraska Cornhusker has had some growing pains this season on the hill for the Orioles as he is set to start his 15th game of the season. He has picked up the loss in each of his last two starts, including his last against current opponent Detroit, where he went five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and picked up eight strikeouts across the outing.
Povich will go up against another youngster in right hander Reese Olson (4-8, 3.50). The 25 year old will be making his second start since returning from the injured list after dealing with a Right shoulder strain. In his return last outing against the Kansas City Royals, Olson only went 2.1 innings and 50 pitches on the hill. He wasn’t as sharp as he would have hoped, as he allowed four earned runs off four hits, including a home run. He picked up three strikeouts in the appearance.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1.) SS Gunnar Henderson
2.) CF Cedric Mullins
3.) RF Anthony Santander
4.) LF Colton Cowser
5.) C Adley Rutschman
6.) 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7.) DH Heston Kjerstad
8.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
9.) 2B Jackson Holliday
The lineup for Baltimore will look a little different for the middle game of the series as the team optioned infielder Coby Mayo to Triple-A Norfolk before the game.
Detroit Tigers
1.) 2B Andy Ibanez
2.) RF Wenceel Perez
3.) 3B Matt Vierling
4.) LF Riley Greene
5.) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) SS Trey Sweeney
8.) C Dillon Dingler
9.) CF Parker Meadows
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!