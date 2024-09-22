How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Tigers Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles will look to rebound from last night's extra inning defeat against the Detroit Tigers and punch their ticket into the MLB Postseason.
After a second straight performance from rookie Cade Povich on the mound, the Orioles will turn to Albert Suárez (8-6, 3.60) to set the tone in Camden Yards for the final game of the series. The 34-year-old has struggled over his last few starts this past month. In his September totals on the mound, Suárez has recorded a 1-2 record with a 7.24 ERA across three starts and 13.2 innings of work. He can’t seem to avoid the long ball, as he has allowed four homers in that span. This will be the first time in his career he will be facing the Tigers since making his MLB Debut in 2016.
Suárez will go up against the Detroit relief core as they are set for a bullpen game. Tyler Holton has been announced as the ‘opener’ for the Tigers. He started the series opening game as well against the Orioles on Friday. In that outing, he pitched one inning, allowing two runs off two hits. The scoring came off a home run by Anthony Santander.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 C Adley Rutschman
6 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7 DH Heston Kjerstad
8 3B Ramon Urias
9 CF Cedric Mullins
Heston Kjerstad will get the start in right field after a great night at the plate on Saturday. He helped the Orioles come back to force extra innings after going 3 for 4 in the game including the rally starting single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Orioles Rookie Colton Cowser looks to continue his hitting streak after successfully extending it to six games in last night’s matchup. He is hitting .320/.346/.640 with two home runs and two RBI over his last seven games.
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 RF Kerry Carpenter
3 LF Matt Vierling
4 DH Riley Greene
5 2B Colt Keith
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 3B Jace Jung
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Jake Rogers
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!