How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Yankees Thursday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off their second straight win against the New York Yankees to begin the series in the Bronx. Now, with four games remaining, they hang on by a thread to win the American League East division. The Orioles will have to win out and hope the Yankees fall in every matchup the rest of the season. They have their final chance to make an impact on that situation themselves as they look to sweep the Yankees on the road on Thursday.
Baltimore will turn to their staff ace Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95) for the final game of the series in the Bronx. The 6’3” right-hander will look to end his first (and possibly only) regular season with the Orioles with a big start against the Yankees. He is coming off three straight quality starts, including a seven-inning shutout in his last start against the Detroit Tigers.
The game will consist of a battle of two aces, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67) to the mound. Since Cole missed the beginning of the season with right elbow inflammation. he has surprisingly flown under the radar with his performance on the hill. Regardless of his national exposure in 2024, the 34-year-old is having a tremendous second half. Since the beginning of August, he has recorded a 2.53 ERA. In his last outing, the right hander pitched a complete game on the road against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed only one run on two hits and picked up seven strikeouts.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 DH Adley Rutschman
6 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7 3B Ramon Urias
8 CF Cedric Mullins
9 C James McCann
The Orioles will look to continue their surging offense in the series finale. On Wednesday, Baltimore recorded 17 hits and was 8 for 16 with runners in scoring position (RISP).
New York Yankees
1 2B Gleyber Torres
2 RF Juan Soto
3 CF Aaron Judge
4 C Austin Wells
5 DH Giancarlo Stanton
6 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
7 LF Jasson Dominguez
8 1B Anthony Rizzo
9 SS Anthony Volpe
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium. The game will be available on MASN and the YES Network.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!