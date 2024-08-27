How to Watch, Stream Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday holding a 76-56 record. They are still one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball and are looking to get hot down the stretch of the regular season
As for the Dodgers, they are 78-53 and are also an elite World Series contender. Loaded with star power, Los Angeles is hot and have won six of its last seven outings.
In their last series, the Orioles ended up splitting four games with the Houston Astros. They could use a winning streak, as they are two games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East division race.
On the other side of the diamond, the Dodgers won two out of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Let's take a look at how you can watch or stream the game today and a look at the starting pitching matchup as well.
How to Watch, Stream Orioles at Dodgers
Game Day: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Television: MASN2
Stream: You can stream this game with a subscription to fubo.tv
Probable Pitchers:
Baltimore: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA)
Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA)
Quick Game Breakdown
Both of these teams are loaded with talent on the offensive side of things. They're both capable of putting up runs in bunches.
Clearly, the pitching matchup favors the Dodgers. Flaherty has been dominant in his first four starts with his new team. Irvin is a good pitcher, but he's not on the same level as Flaherty.
This could very well be a World Series preview. Both teams are powered by many different stars and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top tonight.