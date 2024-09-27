Insider Doesn't Expect 'Drastic Increase' in Baltimore Orioles Payroll
On Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles officially lost the AL East race by losing to the New York Yankees in their series finale.
It was a tough pill to swallow for this team despite already locking up a spot in the playoffs, missing out on the opportunity to accomplish something that hadn't been done by an Orioles team since 1973-74 when they won back-to-back division titles.
The writing was on the wall throughout the second half of the year when Baltimore couldn't maintain a high level of play and the Yankees started to take control, but finishing second still stings nonetheless.
All attention will be on how this team plays in October, hoping they can get hot at the right time and bring home their fourth World Series championship and their first since 1983.
It will be a tall task, but crazier things have happened in the sport of baseball.
When it comes to what the Orioles might do during the offseason, though, the gears are already turning regarding how this organization will operate.
The hope is now that local billionaire David Rubenstein is the controlling owner, he will put money into this franchise and allow them to spend like other big clubs around the league, permitting Baltimore to land high-profile free agent targets to boost their roster.
Insider Roch Kubatko of MASN isn't confident that will happen.
"But I always warn against making assumptions that he's gonna toss money around like Orioles caps. We haven't experienced an offseason under the new ownership. I don't expect a drastic increase like the kind you suggested, but we'll see," he said when answering a question in his mailbag.
That would certainly be disappointing.
Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are two players scheduled to hit the open market this winter, and both are expected to receive lucrative contract offers from teams around Major League Baseball that could persuade them to leave.
Not having those two on this roster would be a huge blow to their chances of competing in 2025.
Perhaps Rubenstein does open up his checkbook to general manager Mike Elias and they are able to re-sign this duo while also adding others, but it wouldn't be surprising if that doesn't happen during his first offseason as owner.
The focus could come on extending their star youngsters like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman with multi-year contracts to keep them as part of this team for the long haul.
It will certainly be an interesting winter regardless, and one that could see little change from how the previous regime operated.