Insider gives telling update on Orioles' Albert Pujols managerial interest
As the MLB offseason approaches, the annual managerial carousel has included several teams that parted ways with their manager either during the 2025 season or after their campaign concluded. Of course, the Baltimore Orioles are among these teams, as they are seeking their next manager after firing Brandon Hyde in May.
Tony Mansolino took over for Hyde and did a fine job, and all indications are that he's in the running to remain the Orioles' manager for 2026. However, there are also several other compelling names available that Baltimore has been linked to.
Perhaps the most interesting name across the league is MLB legend Albert Pujols, if only because he is one of the greatest power hitters in baseball history. While Pujols has most often been linked to the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan published an article on October 15 that read, "The Baltimore Orioles, seeking a new manager to guide their young, emerging core, have expressed interest in future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols".
It then added, "The Orioles have yet to formally interview Pujols but are expected to as they seek a replacement for Brandon Hyde." The story also noted that Orioles' President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias was a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals during Pujols' playing prime there, and Pujols is close with Matt Holliday, who is Baltimore star second baseman Jackson's father.
Jon Heyman Speaks on Orioles' Albert Pujols Interest
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman did an October 16 live stream with Bleacher Report and spoke about the Pujols and Orioles connection at one point.
"The Orioles are interested [in Pujols], as well. That's probably the bigger delay in the Angels' hiring process than anything," Heyman said. "Pujols is [the Angels] number one choice, at least that's my understanding. I think that's the likely scenario. We don't know who the Orioles' number one choice is, we've seen five or six names already connected there. They may take longer.
"So I still think the Angels are the most likely team for Pujols. Could the Orioles steal him? Possibly," he added. "He certainly has managerial experience. Not as much as some of the others, but he's gonna get a job."
Therefore, it sounds like the Orioles are certainly in play for Pujols at this point, although the Angels seem like his most likely landing spot.
It was also interesting to hear Heyman suggest that Baltimore may take longer with their managerial search. But that sounded more like speculation than reporting.