Insider pinpoints position Orioles will pursue in free agency
There are several positions where the Baltimore Orioles could stand to improve for the 2026 season. The good news is that they're already set in multiple positions for next year, including up the middle, at catcher, and are solid at several other spots around the field.
However, those who have been following Baltimore this season know that they need the most help with their pitching staff, as both their starting rotation has struggled (the staff's collective 4.73 ERA is 25th in baseball) and their relief corps hasn't fared much better (a collective 4.69 ERA, which is also 25th in MLB).
A big part of the bullpen's struggles is that the group has been without its anchor, Félix Bautista, who has been out of action for the past month. While Baltimore's bullpen managed well enough without Bautista during the entire 2024 season (or at least better than they've been this year, as they had a 4.22 ERA), they'll need to deal with that same reality for 2026.
Insider Suggests Orioles Will Seek Closer Help in Free Agency
This tough Bautista news has seemingly inspired the Orioles' front office to take action during this offseason, which USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed in an August 24 article.
"Brutal news for Orioles closer Felix Bautista, who was the 2023 Mariano Rivera award winner as the American League’s finest reliever with his 1.48 ERA and 46.4% strikeout rate, who needs shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum that will sideline him once again for an entire season. It’s his second major surgery in the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024," Nightengale wrote.
"While it leaves the Orioles badly needing a closer, the free-agent market should be plentiful with Robert Suarez, Edwin Diaz, Aroldis Chapman, Ryan Helsley, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver," he added.
There are several very interesting names on that list for the Orioles. Perhaps the two most intriguing would be Mets reliever Ryan Helsley and Yankees hurler Devin Williams, as both of these guys have lost their closer roles during the 2025 campaign.
Williams lost the Yankees' closer job because he wasn't performing well enough, while Helsley lost his because he was traded to the Mets, who have Edwin Diaz. However, Helsley has struggled in New York ever since the trade.
Both of these guys should be available at something of a bargain this offseason. But all of those elite closers would make a lot of sense for Baltimore to pursue in free agency.