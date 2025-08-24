Insider makes decisive Adley Rutschman Orioles trade prediction
While there's a lot of excitement about the Baltimore Orioles signing 20-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million contract earlier this week, there's also a lot of uncertainty about what it means regarding Adley Rutschman's future with the franchise.
There's a world in which the Orioles decide to keep both standout catchers. The Orioles could potentially either have Basallo and Rutschman platoon between being behind the dish and playing DH, or they could permanently move one of them to first base.
Or one of them could potentially get traded. And given that one of these two now has a long-term deal with Baltimore and one doesn't, it's clear which one of them could get traded if that's the direction the Orioles' front office decided to take.
MLB Insider Asserts Adley Rutschman Will Be on Trading Block
There has been a lot of chatter about whether Rutschman could get traded this offseason ever since the Basallo signing. While most of this has been speculation, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale made what felt like an informed prediction about this in an August 24 article.
"There will be no bigger position player on the trade block this winter than Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman became expendable once the Orioles signed 21-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo to a team-friendly eight-year, $67 million contract that won’t pay him more than $1 million annually until 2029. Basallo, their prized prospect who made his MLB debut just five days before agreeing to the contract, is the first player to receive a contract extension since GM Mike Elias joined the Orioles in 2018," Nightengale wrote.
Read more: Orioles pitcher gets clear about viral frustration with Samuel Basallo
"Basallo becomes the everyday catcher as Rutschman hits the injured list, priming him for a potential move to first and part-time catcher."
Nightengale concluded speaking about this topic by writing, "Look for [Rutschman] to be wearing another uniform come spring training."
There's still some time before the offseason arrives, which means that something could change regarding Rutschman's prospects with the Orioles. But if the 2025 season is indeed the last time the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft will be representing Baltimore, he has done enough during his time with the team to earn a standing ovation whenever he returns to Camden Yards.
Of course, it will be tough for Orioles fans to give Rutschman his flowers if he joined another AL East team. But it's too soon to predict where he's most likely to land if Baltimore does decide to deal him.