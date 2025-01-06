Insider Reports Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners Have Discussed Trade for Ace
The Baltimore Orioles recently signed veteran pitcher Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal to help bolster their rotation, and they may not be done yet.
While the offense is a strength for the club, their pitching is a point of weakness that has needed vast improvement after the departure of ace Corbin Burnes in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
There are not many options left on the free agent market for the Orioles to consider, but they may not need to scrape the bottom of that particular barrel based on the most recent report.
MLB Insider Jon Morosi reported on an appearance on "MLB Network Hot Stove" that Baltimore and the Seattle Mariners have recently discussed a trade that would send ace Luis Castillo to Camden Yards.
"It is still a possibility that the Mariners would move Luis Castillo to get a bat, or at least clear some payroll space," Morosi told Lauren Shehadi. "A couple of complicating elements there, however. Number one, he has a full no-trade clause, and number two, it's a lot of money that he's got on his contract. The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners have talked before and in recent days about a potential Castillo trade to Baltimore where a younger bat would go to Seattle."
The Orioles have built their team through drafting and developing young talent, with the majority of that coming on offense. They now have a surplus of talent on that side of the ball and could use it to bring in trade acquisitions that would better help this team contend.
Castillo has three years and $72.3 million left on his current contract, with a vesting option for a fourth at $25 million should he eclipse 180 innings in 2027.
Baltimore's payroll currently sits at $92.7 million before arbitration projections and $143.2 million after, leaving the team space and money available to make a deal for the ace.
Adding Castillo would prove to the fans that the franchise is serious about contending while filling one of the few remaining needs for improvement on the roster.