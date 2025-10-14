Insider reveals favorite for Baltimore Orioles managerial job
While there are currently eight MLB managerial openings, Baltimore Orioles fans are solely focused on who will be leading their team once the 2025 campaign begins.
What's for sure is that Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office are working hard to find the right guy to run their team. And given that it will be hard for the team to make roster and other personnel decisions without figuring out who their next manager is going to be, it's expected that this decision will arrive relatively soon, or at least before the free agency signing period begins.
The Orioles have already been linked to several names as potential candidates, along with 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino still being in the running. However, the name that seems to be garnering the most interest among the fan base is Ryan Flaherty.
Flaherty is a familiar name among Baltimore fans, as he spent the first six seasons of his career with the Orioles. During that time (from 2012 to 2017), Flaherty produced a .215 batting average with 35 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 131 runs scored.
Flaherty then signed with the Atlanta Braves for the 2018 season, joined Cleveland's franchise in 2019, and then became the San Diego Padres' bench coach from 2020 to 2023. He currently works as the Chicago Cubs' bench coach.
Insider Asserts Ryan Flaherty is the Favorite for Orioles Job
It seems that the idea of Flaherty being the Orioles' next manager is picking up steam, as New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in an October 14 article that Flaherty is currently considered one of the favorites to land the Orioles' job.
However, Heyman also noted that Tony Mansolino is still firmly in the running and that Flaherty is also one of the top candidates for the San Diego Padres' open managerial position, given that Mike Schildt won't be returning to that team in 2026.
Ultimately, fans will likely need to wait to hear from Mike Elias before finding out who the Orioles' next manager will be. But given that Flaherty has played with this generation of MLB players and has been in clubhouses ever since retiring, he likely has a good idea about how to lead a modern team.
Perhaps Baltimore's young roster would respond better to a younger manager like Flaherty as opposed to someone who's older and has more experience. These are questions Baltimore's front office will be considering in the days and weeks to come.