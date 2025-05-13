Insider Says Key Orioles Reliever Will Be Activated Off Injured List This Month
Every aspect of this Baltimore Orioles team has underperformed in 2025.
Coming into the season, while there were question marks about the rotation, the lineup and bullpen were expected to be some of the best units in Major League Baseball, which would make up for the lack of elite starting pitching talent.
However, that has not been the case.
The Orioles' offense has been atrocious and the relief staff has posted one of the highest ERA figures in the MLB.
Both groups have been negatively affected by injuries.
But with players starting to get healthy and getting closer to their returns, the hope is things will turnaround for these units.
When it comes to the bullpen, it sounds like they'll be getting an important piece of the puzzle back soon.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, "The Orioles will reinstate [Andrew] Kittredge later this month," a statement that comes on the heels of the right-handed veteran tossing a scoreless inning in his third rehab outing after making his way back to the mound following a knee procedure.
Coming off a season where he made 74 appearances and posted a 2.80 ERA and 150 ERA+, the eight-year big leaguer projected to be a key reliever after being signed this past winter.
He still can be whenever he's activated off the injured list.
Baltimore needs all the help they can get when it comes to their pitching staff, so once he's fully healthy and ready to pitch in the Majors again, the struggling bullpen will get a much-needed weapon in their midst.
Kubatko's timeline is also a good sign about when that might happen.
While the Orioles haven't stated when Kittredge will be activated, the fact that the insider is making this statement suggests he is on his way to making his return sooner rather than later.