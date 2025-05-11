Inside The Orioles

Charlie Morton's Role Change Could Help Orioles in Two Key Areas

For the second time this season, it seems like the Baltimore Orioles have moved Charlie Morton into the bullpen.

This comes on the heels of the disastrous beginning to his tenure where he had an 0-5 record and a 10.89 ERA through his first five starts, looking like a shell of his former self and a far cry from a $15 million pitcher that he was paid to be this year.

Knowing something had to change, the Orioles converted him into a reliever, a role he had for three outings before he made a spot start on May 7.

But after he allowed three earned runs in four innings and was credited with the loss, Baltimore seems to have moved him back into the bullpen since he pitched three days later against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

That appearance was the best he has looked this season.

Morton didn't allow a hit in two innings pitched, striking out two batters and walking none.

While $15 million for a reliever who isn't a closer is certainly not a good allocation of funds, if the veteran can continue to pitch in this manner when coming on in relief, that could be a major benefit for this Orioles team.

How Can Charlie Morton Help the Orioles?

Coming into the 2025 campaign, Baltimore expected their relief unit to be a strength of the team.

While the lackluster offense and horrendous starting rotation has gotten much of the attention during this poor start to the year, the bullpen hasn't been much better.

They have a 5.14 ERA, the third-worst in Major League Baseball.

Adding Morton to the bullpen equation could benefit both the starting rotation and relief staff since he is much more suited to pitch fewer innings at this stage of his career than having lengthy outings.

If he can have better stuff when only pitching a few frames, then that could give the Orioles a boost.

Whether or not that happens will be seen, but both parties have to find something that works.

