Insider Says Orioles Won't 'Move a Core Player' at This Year's Trade Deadline
What are the Baltimore Orioles going to do at the trade deadline?
For a while it seemed like they were going to be one of the biggest sellers in Major League Baseball, looking to salvage what seemed like a lost season by setting themselves up for future success by offloading expiring assets.
But all of a sudden, the Orioles are red-hot, winners of six in a row coming off sweeps over the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners.
That could change the course of action for Baltimore, with there still being plenty of games left to be played before the July 31 trade deadline arrives.
In the best of both worlds, the Orioles would try to thread the needle between getting something back for their impending free agents, while also making moves that help their current team win games in the short-term.
That's easier said than done, but other front offices around the league have been able to pull that off in the past.
However, if Baltimore eventually does fizzle out and they still find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to their playoff chances, then they are a prime candidate for other teams around the league to call and see what they can get in return.
Jeff Passan of ESPN highlighted how the Orioles are expected to become sellers this year, but after listing some notable names who could be on the move when that time comes, he did add an interesting bit of information.
"Nobody expects general manager Mike Elias to move a core player, though -- especially after last year's deadline, when he dealt Kyle Stowers, who is primed to be Miami's All-Star this season," he wrote.
While that might seem obvious -- especially because even thinking about trading Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser would be career suicide -- does that also apply to some other players who still have club control?
Jordan Westburg was a breakout star last season, but he's been hindered by injuries this year.
Coby Mayo hasn't quite lived up to expectations during in his short time in the Majors. Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano likely would fetch huge returns.
But moving any of those players comes with risk, and Passan is hearing that Mike Elias is a bit adverse to making a decision like that right now.
What Baltimore ultimately does will be decided on the field.
If they are able to stay hot during the summer, then they might not be sellers at all.