Insider Suggests Orioles Could Change Dimensions of Controversial Left Field Wall
There are a lot of things the Baltimore Orioles have to do this winter to make this team one that can truly compete when it comes time for the playoffs after they flamed out in back-to-back years following great performances in the regular season.
Decisions are going to be difficult when it comes to how they will backfill the likely departures of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, but with new owner David Rubenstein taking over, the hope is an increase in payroll will allow them to still add some ready-made players alongside their star prospects.
An ability to be competitive in the free agency market will surely help them lure some high-profile players in the future, however, it's not clear if that will come as soon as this winter.
When looking at potential changes for the Orioles in the future, Roch Kubatko of MASN had an interesting prediction regarding the dimensions of Camden Yards, and more specifically the left field wall.
"It wouldn't surprise me if the wall undergoes another redesign sometime down the road, so that the changes in distance and height aren't quite as dramatic. But it's never going back to the days of lazy fly ball home runs," he wrote.
Where the wall sits in left field has been a controversial topic amongst fans.
Once only needing a 333-foot fly ball down the left field line to clear the fence, they pushed it back 30 feet and raised the height from seven feet to 12 in 2022.
The idea was this would make Camden Yards a more friendly pitching environment, and while that was certainly the case, it also hurt Baltimore's offense by taking away roughly 70-plus home runs in the three seasons since the change.
Kubatko's prediction suggests the franchise will look for a happy medium at some point.
That would definitely be something that occurs way down the line, if at all, since the organization has way more pressing needs they have to address so this team can achieve the high-end success they envision during this new era.
Still, the idea of another change coming to the left field wall will certainly be a topic of discussion if they are interested in making adjustments in the future.