Japanese Pitching Phenom Set To Be Officially Posted Gives Orioles Intriguing Option
Pitching is going to dominate the conversation surrounding the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, and with the expectation being they'll lose Corbin Burnes in free agency, how they address his impending absence is something that has be be figured out.
They could opt to sign some veterans, filling out the backend of their rotation like they have done before, or they could try to go after another high-profile arm on the market who won't quite command the same type of deal their ace is expected to land.
Making a trade could always be an option, but general manager Mike Elias might not be willing to move more of his star prospects considering the talent he's recently shipped out.
There is another option that would be extremely fascinating to see take place, though.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball will officially post their phenom starting pitcher Roki Sasaki this winter. All 30 teams can go after the 23-year-old Japanese megastar who scouts believe is one of the most talented players in the world.
But if the Orioles aren't going to shell out the money it would take to re-sign Burnes, they surely won't spend the money to land an international pitcher of this caliber while also having to pay a posting fee, right?
Well, that's where things get interesting.
Because of Sasaki's age, he will only be eligible to sign a minor league contract as an international free agent, something that drastically reduces his cost from being in the hundreds of millions to under $10 million.
Remember, Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a $2.315 million signing bonus.
Not only would that figure be exactly what Baltimore is looking for, but Sasaki could step in right away and become their ace of the future.
The exploits of the young phenom are already legendary in Japan, highlighted by a 12-inning, 21-strikeout, 194-pitch complete game in high school and a 19-strikeout perfect game for Lotte at 20 years old.
Signing Sasaki would certainly be a longshot considering there have only been two Japanese players in franchise history, but he is certainly someone Elias and his front office should consider now that he will officially be posted by his club.