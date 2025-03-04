Latest Baltimore Orioles Prospect Rankings Sees Shuffling Near the Top
The Baltimore Orioles are already in the midst of their youth movement at the MLB level, but still have a handful of young stars waiting to join them.
MLB Pipeline recently released the updated Top 30 prospects list for the Orioles ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The top five Baltimore prospects remained the same from last year, but came in a different order. Elite slugger Samuel Basallo now sits at the first spot and is followed by infielder Coby Mayo, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., pitcher Chayce McDermott and outfielder Vance Honeycutt.
Bradfield also made a jump over Honeycutt as the next top position player behind that first tier of Basallo and Mayo.
His bat was inconsistent with a .272/.358/.371 slash line last year, but it was his speed that really stood out. He stole 74 bases over 108 games last year. He averaged one per game in his pro debut as well.
The next five prospects are outfielder Dylan Beavers, shortstop Griff O'Ferrall, pitcher Michael Forret, pitcher Keeler Morfe and pitcher Patrick Reilly.
Morfe was a big riser in this group as he finished last season all the way down at No. 26.
He had a 2.76 ERA last year in just his second professional campaign. He pitched in 32.2 innings over 11 starts.
As the 18-year-old progresses, he will look to extend those outings and maintain the incredible start he has had.
Coming in at No. 11 through No. 15 are pitcher Nestor German, catcher Creed Willems, outfielder Stiven Martinez, pitcher Luis De León and pitcher Trey Gibson.
German dazzled in his pro debut. He had a 1.59 ERA with a 0.937 WHIP and 11.0 K/9. His command is his biggest selling point as walks come at a minimum.
Next up in the rankings are infielder Aron Estrada, pitcher Cameron Weston, catcher Ethan Anderson, pitcher Brandon Young and middle infielder Leandro Arias.
Estrada is a fun player with a solid hit tool and run tool combo. He hit just nine home runs last year, but made up for it with a .286/.356/.416 slash line. He had 39 stolen bases to make up for the lack of power.
Coming in at Nos. 21 through 25 are third baseman Joshua Liranzo, outfielder Thomas Sosa, outfielder Jud Fabian, pitcher Trace Bright and outfielder Jordan Sanchez.
Bright is someone that slipped a good bit in the rankings as he was up to No. 11 last year. He has a career 3.98 ERA and 1.369 WHIP in the minors.
Closing out the top 30 are infielder Elvin Garcia, shortstop Emilio Sanchez, pitcher Alex Pham, outfielder Austin Overn and shortstop DJ Layton.