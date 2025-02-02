Latest Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect List Could Change Fast This Season
The Baltimore Orioles may not be the fully stocked system it was a couple of years ago, but that's only because some of that incredible talent is now in the Majors.
More could be coming, if the O’s latest Top 30 prospect list published by Baseball America is any indication.
Baltimore already knew that catcher Samuel Basallo and infielder Coby Mayo were their two Top 100 prospects, as listed by the same publication. Mayo is a player the Orioles are trying to find a way to get on their opening day roster, even with the large amount of talent they have on the 40-man roster.
Mayo’s audition last year with Baltimore didn’t go well. But, the 23-year-old infielder, was named Baseball America’s organizational player of the year after he torched Norfolk pitching with a slash line of .293/.372/.592/.964 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI.
One way or another, he’s playing in the Majors this season.
Basallo might be nipping at his heels. The 20-year-old, signed out of the Caribbean just a few years ago, is already at Norfolk.
Baltimore started him at Bowie last season, but he earned a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk midway through the campaign. Combined, he slashed .278/.341/.449/.790 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI.
He enters his fifth year of minor league baseball and the O’s must either put him on their 40-man roster or expose him to the Rule 5 draft next offseason.
Injuries, combined with great play at Norfolk, could allow Basallo to earn a call-up this year.
But there’s more.
Outfielder Heston Kjerstad is still considered a prospect even with 129 MLB at-bats the last two seasons. Now a .248 hitter in the Majors, the departure of Anthony Santander in free agency could open up more playing time in the outfield. He was a .300 hitter in the minor leagues, with 16 home runs and 61 RBI last campaign.
Outfielder Vance Honeycutt, who was last July’s first-round pick, was ranked No. 4 and is unlikely to earn a call-up. But No. 5 Chayce McDermott could. The right-hander made his MLB debut last season, but in the minors, he went 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA. He’ll be on stand-by if there are starting pitching injuries.
Realistically, that’s two players who could fall off the prospect list and an outside chance at four.
The remainder of the Top 10 included outfielder Enrique Bradfield, outfielder Dylan Beavers, pitcher Michael Forret, outfielder Jud Fabian and shortstop Griff O’Ferrall.
Prospects No. 11-20 were pitcher Nestor German, pitcher Trey Gibson, pitcher Cameron Weston, pitcher Keeler Morfe, pitcher Luis De Leon, pitcher Patrick Reilly, pitcher Trace Bright, shortstop Leandro Arias, outfielder Stiven Martinez and pitcher Brandon Young.
Prospects No. 21-30 were infielder Aron Estrada, outfielder Thomas Sosa, outfielder Jordan Sanchez, catcher Ethan Anderson, infielder Joshua Liranzo, pitcher Alex Pham, shortstop Elvin Garcia, shortstop Jose Pena, outfielder Austin Overn and pitcher Zach Fruit.