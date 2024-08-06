Legendary Baltimore Orioles Star Finally Gets ‘Splash Zone’ Call
First new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein. Then Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett.
Now, the Splash Zone in Section 86 is preparing to host, perhaps, its biggest name yet.
On Monday the Orioles announced who will be the guest splasher when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 6.
It’s a name familiar to Orioles fans and he even works at Camden Yards — Hall of Fame shortstop and Baltimore legend Cal Ripken Jr.
And, in the video the O’s posted in the announcement, he’s psyched for the opportunity.
“Finally,” Ripken said when he was told he would be the guest splasher. Then, he gathered up a floatie and other gear and asked, “Can I bring my own hose?”
Then, he changed the nameplate on his desk from Cal Ripken Jr. to Iron Splash.
Rubenstein, who became the principal owner of the team in March and now own 100% of the franchise, took his place in the Splash Zone in May.
Jett did so in June, as one of the O’s biggest fans now only served as guest splasher but threw out the first pitch against the Texas Rangers. She was in town for a pair of shows at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion as part of her tour with Alanis Morissette and Morgan Wade.
Ripken is a minority owner in Rubenstein’s group. He also caught Rubeinstein’s ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day.
Ripken is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame, the Major League Baseball All-Century Team and had his No. 8 retired by the team.
As a player, he spent his entire 21-year career with the Orioles, where early in his career he won the 1982 American League Rookie of the Year award and helped the franchise win its most recent World Series title in 1983.
But he is best known best to baseball fans as the game’s ironman, as he played in a MLB-record 2,632 games, breaking the record previously held by New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig. He did so after a divisive player strike and owners’ lockout in 1994-95 that helped the game regain its footing among fans.
By the end of his career he was a 19-time All-Star, a two-time American League MVP, a two-time AL Gold Glove winner, an eight-time Silver Slugger, and the 1992 Roberto Clemente Award winner.
He finished his career with 3,184 hits, 431 home runs, and 1,695 RBI.