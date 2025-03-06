Legendary Outfielder Headlines 2025 Class in Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame
Five-time All-Star outfielder and former Baltimore Orioles icon Adam Jones was the highest-profile inductee from the Orioles Hall of Fame's 2025 Class, a three-member contingent that was announced Thursday afternoon.
Alongside Jones, the franchise elected to honor Joe Orsulak, a left-handed outfielder who spent five seasons in Baltimore between 1988 and 1992, and Tom Davis, who covered the team as a sideline reporter and studio host for 25 years before his 2019 retirement.
Jones stood as an obvious choice for selection into the Orioles Hall of Fame, ranking fifth in the franchise's 123-year MLB history for hits, total bases and home runs across after more than a decade in Charm City. Drafted in the first round of the 2003 MLB June Amateur Draft by Seattle, Jones would make just 72 appearances for the Mariners, ultimately one of five youngsters dealt to Baltimore ahead of the 2008 season for southpaw Erik Bedard.
Jones found an immediate role in the outfield at Camden Yards, batting .270 while driving in 57 runs in 132 games that season, and his career peaked during a dominant three-year stretch between 2012 and 2014 — the San Diego native accumulated a combined WAR of 13.7, earning MVP votes and Gold Glove honors in all three seasons. This individual success also translated into the Orioles' winningest stretch in three decades, culminating in a pair of playoff appearances, a 2014 division title and a trip to the ALCS.
Also a star for Team USA in a few iconic World Baseball Classics, Jones' production began to wane after his 30th birthday, and he would leave Baltimore for one season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before hanging up his cleats in 2019. Jones has remained an involved figure in the Baltimore organization despite this late-career move, notably throwing out the first pitch ahead an Orioles 2023 playoff matchup with Texas.
Baltimore will celebrate Jones' legacy individually on August 9, with bobbleheads of the outfielder distributed to the first 20,000 fans ahead of Baltimore's matchup with the Oakland Athletics. The prior evening, the Orioles will hold an on-field induction ceremony for Jones and his fellow members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.