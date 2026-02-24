Adley Rutschman Admits His Biggest Adjustment Needed for Orioles 2026 Season

Several key players for the Baltimore Orioles didn't have the 2025 season they were hoping for. Although perhaps the most notable is star catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman finished the 2025 campaign with a .220 average and a .673 OPS in 90 games played. This marked the second consecutive year in which his hitting has regressed. This is raising concerns about the trajectory he is taking at this point in his career after being one of baseball's most lethal offensive catchers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

However, many Orioles fans are more concerned about Rutschman's ability to stay healthy than they are with his production on the field. The fact that he missed nearly half of Baltimore's 2025 schedule with two different oblique strains is concerning. And given how important a starting catcher is to managing a pitching staff, there's a correlation between Rutschman's injury woes and the Orioles staff's subpar performance last season.

Adley Rutschman Spoke About His Biggest Adustment Heading into 2026

Rutschman spoke with MLB Network's Chris Young for a "30 Clubs, 30 Camps" segment on February 23. When asked about the biggest adjustment he's looking to make this year, Rutschman said, "Yeah. I mean, for me, I just want to stay healthy, I want to be on the field," per an X post from MLB Network.

He then added, "There's nothing worse than having to watch your team from the sidelines, and just wanting to be out there to help, [and] be a part of it and be in the mix. I think, especially from the catching position, it's like going from not being in every play to being in every play is such a huge change. And I love catching, and I love being a part of the team.

"So I think that's the biggest thing for me, is I want to be a part of it all year and make a run," Rutschman concluded with a smile.

The good news for Baltimore is that Samuel Basallo is now a mainstay in the big leagues, which means there's more depth behind Rutschman if he were to get injured.

Still, everybody involved would prefer that both catchers remain available throughout the season, especially because one would assume that Rutschman will be able to find his rhythm at the plate again if he's getting consistent at-bats.

