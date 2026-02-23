Orioles' Jackson Holliday Provides an Update on His Rehab

The Baltimore Orioles got an encouraging update surrounding one of their injured star infielders.

In an exclusive interview with Jake Rill of MLB.com, Jackson Holliday revealed that he had the stitches removed from his right hand after recently undergoing surgery for a fractured hamate bone.

"Should be somewhat close to being ready, just more of being the player that I want to be … Be the best 2nd baseman that I can be is kind of the outlook I have. I could probably rush it and get back for Opening Day, but just making sure that I’m ready to roll," Holliday said.

"It's tough, but you’ve just got to be a great teammate and show up and work as hard as you can to get back out there."



Despite not being expected to be ready by Opening Day, Holliday said he can begin working out, fielding ground balls and even start swinging with a bat with one hand. The 22-year-old hopes to be a full participant this spring before the Orioles break camp next month.

Holliday is one of two Orioles infielders who are slated to start the regular season on the injured list. Jordan Westburg is dealing with a torn UCL in his right elbow, which is expected to keep him out until at least May.

While Holliday is not expected to appear in any live games this spring, this injury update from Baltimore's star infielder is certainly encouraging after stringing together a solid first full season in the major leagues last season.

In 149 games last year, Holliday batted .242/.314/.375 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and a .699 OPS. Holliday was also among just a handful of players who remained healthy during the O's injury-plagued 2025 season, making this first serious injury a frustrating development for the young infielder.

"It’s just part of baseball, and hopefully, I miss not too much time -- hopefully, no time, but they’ll probably have something to say about that," Holliday said. "It's tough, but you’ve just got to be a great teammate and show up and work as hard as you can to get back out there."

With both Holliday and Westburg on the shelf, the Orioles have added some insurance for their infield by recently signing Thairo Estrada to a minor league deal, as well as carrying Blaze Alexander, Jeremiah Jackson, Weston Wilson, Coby Mayo and Bryan Ramos this spring.

