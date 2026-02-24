Isaac Paredes Named Trade Fit for Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles were dealt two brutal injuries to their infielders at the early stages of spring training.

Jackson Holliday suffered a fractured hamate bone in his right hand; despite recently undergoing surgery and returning to the O's camp, the 22-year-old is not expected to be ready by Opening Day. Baltimore will also be without Jordan Westburg for an extended period, as the ballclub announced last week that he has a torn UCL in his right elbow, which is expected to keep him out until at least May.

While the Orioles have spent the early parts of spring training adding more infielders to their roster in light of these injuries, Holliday and Westburg are still expected to be important pieces in 2026. And with both of them on the shelf, the Orioles are being named as a fit for another infielder potentially on the trading block.

Should the Orioles trade for Isaac Paredes?

In an article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer named third baseman Isaac Paredes a player the Orioles should consider trading for before Opening Day.

"The Orioles have built themselves to contend on their offensive firepower, so it's not great that two key infielders are already down with injuries. Jackson Holliday broke his hamate and Jordan Westburg has a torn UCL in his right elbow," Rymer wrote.

"The latter is the one that should have the O's spooked enough to inquire about Paredes. He's an iffy defender no matter where he's playing, but his outstanding pull power has produced an average of 29 home runs per 162 games since 2022."

Paredes spent last season with the Houston Astros after being traded by the Chicago Cubs in December 2024, as part of a deal that sent Kyle Tucker to Chicago. Despite being named to the All-Star Game last season as a replacement for José Ramírez, Paredes was limited to just 94 games with Houston during the 2025 season after suffering a right hamstring strain on July 19, which kept him out for two months.

In those 94 games last year, Paredes was productive and batted .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and an .810 OPS. He is also nearly three years removed from mashing a career-high 31 home runs and 98 RBI for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. As Rymer alluded to, the 27-year-old's offense is undeniable.

With Westburg out for at least a month to begin the year, Baltimore would certainly like to fill their third base vacancy with someone who not only has experience playing there, but also brings a great bat to an already potent lineup. Isaac Paredes seems to check both those boxes.

