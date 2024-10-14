Long-Standing Baltimore Orioles MLB Record on Verge of Being Broken by Dodgers
The Baltimore Orioles are sitting at home watching how the rest of the postseason plays out much earlier than they would have liked following them drawing a favorable matchup against the struggling Kansas City Royals.
Unfortunately, they couldn't produce enough offense to set up a showdown between themselves and their AL East rival New York Yankees with a spot in the American League Championship Series on the line.
Now there's also a chance the Orioles have to watch one of their long-standing MLB records fall.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering Game 2 of the NLCS tied with Baltimore for the most-ever consecutive scoreless innings pitched in the playoffs with 33.
This has been something the Orioles have held since 1966 when they, coincidentally enough, set the mark against the Dodgers in the World Series.
Baltimore's streak began in the fourth inning of Game 1 after starting pitcher Dave McNally was pulled in the third inning when he loaded up the bases with walks. Moe Drabowsky was called out of the bullpen where he struck out a batter before walking in the run and getting out of the frame on a pop out in foul territory.
Following that rocky inning, the Orioles didn't allow another run on their way to winning their first-ever World Series title with a sweep against Los Angeles.
The present day Dodgers carried over some momentum in Game 3 of the NLDS starting in the third inning.
After giving up a six-run frame that ultimately caused them to lose and put themselves on the brink of elimination, the pitching staff stepped up in a major way by shutting down the San Diego Padres for the rest of that series and limiting the red-hot New York Mets to only three hits in the opener of the NLCS.
In another interesting parallel between these two franchises and this MLB record, former Baltimore pitcher Jack Flaherty played a huge role in extending this streak.
Tasked with starting Game 1, the right-hander who departed in free agency last winter, pitched seven brilliant innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out six batters before turning things over to the bullpen where they tied the record.
If Los Angeles gets three outs without giving up a run on Monday, they will break the Orioles' Major League record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings.