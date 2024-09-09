MLB Analyst Has Grim Prediction for Baltimore Orioles in AL East Race
It was a disappointing weekend for the Baltimore Orioles, as they lost their series at home to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Despite holding the lead once again in the American League East for a couple of days, the Orioles will now be starting another week looking up at the New York Yankees in the standings.
Like Baltimore, the Yankees have not played the best ball of late, as neither one of the teams are trying to separate themselves from the other. Considering that the Orioles were at home against a Rays team that is out of the playoff hunt, losing a series at this point in the season is not ideal.
With about three weeks left in September, the race between Baltimore and New York is going to be one of the biggest storylines to follow.
Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports recently spoke about the AL East race, and he doesn’t like the Orioles’ chances.
“After the Yankees' recent slide, it's basically a toss-up right now. But as poorly as it has gone for the Bronx Bombers of late, they still get to play Oakland and Pittsburgh before season's end. Meanwhile, the worst teams the Orioles will see are the Rays, Giants and Tigers, who are all worthy adversaries. If they played the same opponents the rest of the way, I'd take the O's. But they don't, so I'm leaning Yankees.”
The remaining schedule for the Orioles could very well be the deciding factor in the AL East race. In the upcoming week, Baltimore will be facing the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers on the road. Both of these teams are over .500 and in the playoff race themselves. Furthermore, an argument can be made that they are both playing better right now than the Orioles.
Despite the schedule being harder for Baltimore down the stretch, they will be getting three games against the Yankees, but unfortunately, they are on the road.
Of the Orioles’ last 18 games, 12 of them are on the road, and they will only be playing three games against a team currently under .500, which is the San Francisco Giants. Even that series for Baltimore won’t be easy, as the Giants aren’t a bad team despite being below .500.
It is not going to be an easy road for the Orioles to win the AL East, as even though they are right there with New York, they will have to beat much better teams down the stretch.