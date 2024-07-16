MLB Commissioner Confirms Orioles Are Pursuing Hosting Future All-Star Game
The Baltimore Orioles have reached the proverbial halfway point of the MLB season with a 58-38 record and one game lead in the AL East standings after a wild finish over the New York Yankees right before the All-Star break.
Perhaps no team across the league needed this time off more as the Orioles limped into this point losers of seven out of their last 10 contests.
All-Star festivities give players an opportunity to take their mind off the grueling year where games are played virtually every day, while giving those were selected to the prestigious game a chance to unwind and have some fun.
Five members of this Baltimore roster are taking place in the Midsummer Classic on July 16 with their ace Corbin Burnes earning the honor of the American League's starting pitcher. Gunnar Henderson kicked things off for the Orioles in the Home Run Derby, though it didn't go as he planned.
But while all of the baseball world has their eyes on Arlington, Texas as the Texas Rangers play host for this year's event, Baltimore is positioning themselves to hold a future iteration of the All-Star Game at some point in the near future.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the franchise has expressed interest in being the host site. The first date available would be in 2027 after the Atlanta Braves get this event next season and the Philadelphia Phillies get it the following year.
Camden Yards has only hosted the All-Star Game one time back in 1993 which was the second season that the stadium was open.
New owner David Rubenstein has made it a priority to have the Orioles become hosts.
"We hope by that time the stadium will be rehabilitated a bit, and therefore, we'd like to show it off. Once we have the rehabilitated Camden Yards, I think it would be a great time to then show it off. We'll make sure we have it completed, though, but we are interested in it and I am familiar with the situation," he said back in March.
When it comes to those upgrades, Manfred said he doesn't see the "completion of the renovation as necessarily" a precursor to Baltimore getting the game, but he did note that "there are a whole host of factors that go into deciding who gets an All-Star Game."
Camden Yards has routinely been considered one of the best stadiums across Major League Baseball, so the fact it's been so long since they got this event is remarkable when there have been many repeat hosts during that time period.