MLB Executive Shares Incredibly Bold Prediction for Orioles in AL East Standings
Confidence in the Baltimore Orioles seems to be at an all-time low within the fan base and around the baseball world.
It is hard to blame anyone who has thrown in the towel on them given how much they have struggled thus far this season.
Their 15-24 record has them in the cellar of the American League East. Only the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories than them in the MLB.
Concerns about their pitching staff were actually undersold coming into the year, with a starting rotation ravaged by injuries and plagued by underwhelming performances from the players who have been healthy enough to take the mound.
A lineup full of high-upside talent has struggled to find any consistency, carrying over the struggles from the second half of the 2024 campaign. Their young core has not performed up to par, with some dealing with injuries and others just in an extended slump.
Finding bright spots with the current state of this Orioles team is incredibly difficult, but there are some executives around the league who believe that improvements are on the horizon.
In a recent piece put together by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, he polled executives around the MLB on how Baltimore and the San Francisco Giants will fare in their respective divisions, on opposite ends of the spectrum to begin the campaign.
While the Orioles have struggled mightily, the Giants have been the most pleasantly surprising team.
Can Baltimore Orioles Make Push in AL East Standings?
Things look bleak for Baltimore right now, but one of the 17 voters believes they will find their groove and push their way near the top of the AL East, finishing in second place behind the New York Yankees.
“They will play better, there’s no doubt about that,” said an NL executive who picked the O’s to finish second. “But it’s going to be difficult for them to catch the Yankees and overtake them. This is a talented team and that talent should win out over the course of six months, but they have made things difficult for themselves out of the gate.”
Currently 4.5 games behind the 22-22 Boston Red Sox for second place, the Orioles have their work cut out for them.
It is going to take a complete team effort to make the bold prediction the NL executive made come to fruition. Getting healthy will be paramount, since it will be all hands on deck to make a push.
There is a lot of talent on this roster and sooner than later, that will begin to shine through.
If it doesn’t, keep an eye on manager Brandon Hyde’s job security. He has received backing from the organization, but some believe major changes will come if the team misses the postseason and his seat is likely the hottest.