Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Delivers Intriguing Update on Job Status
The Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Entering play on May 10, they had a record of 14-23, sitting in the cellar of the American League East. Only the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories than them right now.
Nothing has gone right for the Orioles to this point, struggling in every facet of the game with plenty of blame to go around.
Why the Baltimore Orioles are Losing
The starting pitching, which was a concern entering the year, has been worse than even the least optimistic of outlooks. Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson have both been disastrous additions, while Tomoyuki Sugano has been pressed into an ace role unexpectedly.
Grayson Rodriguez has yet to make a start this season and Zach Eflin made three before landing on the injured list, but is expected to make his return against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Arguably more concerning has been the performance of the lineup, or lack thereof, through the first six weeks.
Designated hitter/first baseman Ryan O’Hearn is the only player with an OPS north of .800. Catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle have incredibly poor OPS+ numbers of 87 and 63.
None of their offseason additions, such as outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Ramon Laureano, and catcher Gary Sanchez, have provided much of a positive impact.
Given how much the team has struggled, attention has turned to manager Brandon Hyde, who could be the next skipped moved on from after the Pittsburgh Pirates fired Derek Shelton this week.
His seat is seemingly getting hotter by the day, with Baltimore having only two occurrences of winning consecutive games thus far this campaign.
However, the team doesn’t seem to be close to making any changes, with Hyde recently revealing that he received a vote of confidence via general manager Mike Elias.
“He was very patient in my first few years when we were not good, but then we got pretty good and for him to show the patience this year too and the understanding of where we are roster-wise, I appreciate that very much,” Hyde said, via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun via social media.
That is certainly good news for Hyde, but he should not be comfortable with his job security.
The team is underperforming and changes will be made eventually if they fall out of the race. Elias could be on the hot seat as well, with one former executive believing heads will roll because of the team’s lack of success.