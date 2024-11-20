MLB Executives Believe Baltimore Orioles Will Lose Ace to This NL Team
The Baltimore Orioles are preparing for a big offseason with their ace, Corbin Burnes, being the prized starting pitcher in free agency.
It was another good season for the Orioles, as they were able to win over 90 games and make the playoffs. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, their playoff stint was short.
Last offseason, Baltimore pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for Burnes. Entering the last year of his contract, the Orioles didn’t have to give up as much to the Brewers as if there were some more years of control on his contract. However, he is now a free agent.
With the offseason heating up, the right-hander has established himself as the best starting pitcher on the market. Last year, he totaled a 15-9 record with an ERA under 3.00. While his strikeout numbers were down a bit compared to years past, it was still a strong season.
Recently, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com polled MLB executives and insiders on where Burnes might land. Out of the 16 people polled, seven believe that the ace will be heading to the New York Mets.
“One thing was clear, though: Our insiders expect the Mets to be one of the key players for the big free agent pitchers available this winter -- and with New York's resources, our panel expects the Mets to land at least one of the biggest three. They might lose all three starters who led them in the playoffs," one executive opined. "Why not try to get better?”
The Mets are a logical choice to be the biggest threat to Baltimore when it comes to re-signing Burnes. New York is coming off a great season in which it made the National League Championship Series. After the surprising success, the Mets are now looking to compete for a World Series.
With much of its own rotation hitting free agency, the deep pockets of New York owner Steve Cohen can help the franchise add a couple of starters. Pursuing one of the top options in free agency seems like a given.
Burnes will have plenty of suitors in free agency and might receive a $200 million deal. That number could be a bit steep for the Orioles, who haven’t spent like that during the Angelos family era of ownership. The O's are counting on new owner David Rubenstein bucking that trend and allowing general manager Mike Elias to make a competitive offer.