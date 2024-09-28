MLB Expert Reveals Top Pitchers for Baltimore Orioles in 2024
The Baltimore Orioles are once again playoff bound this season. Despite some struggles down the stretch, they clinched a Wild Card berth.
While the Orioles fell off pace in the American League East with the New York Yankees, it has still been a very successful year.
However, heading into the playoffs, there are some concerns for Baltimore.
With the team hovering around the .500 mark in the second half of the season, there have been some issues in the starting rotation, lineup, and bullpen. The Orioles have dealt with a lot of injuries this year, and that has certainly affected their play down the stretch.
The starting rotation has received a lot of criticism, as the unit has not done nearly as well as the organization would have hoped.
In addition to that, the bullpen has also underperformed.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently took a look at those who are part of this staff, and ranked the top five pitchers on the Orioles this season.
In order, it was Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Albert Suárez, Yennier Cano, and Zach Eflin.
“The Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes to fill the role of staff ace, and he has done just that in a terrific contract year. The 29-year-old has tossed 180 innings for the third consecutive season, going 15-8 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 189.1 innings. A massive payday awaits this winter. In nine starts since he was acquired at the trade deadline, Zach Eflin has gone 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 55.1 innings. With Grayson Rodriguez out for the remainder of the season with a lat injury, his importance in the No. 2 starter role is magnified heading into the postseason.”
With four starters being ranked in the top five, it is clear that the bullpen is an issue for the Orioles.
Also, the injury to Rodriguez is going to be a hard one to overcome in the playoffs, as he was arguably their third-best pitcher this season prior to the Eflin trade.
While Baltimore might have needed to do more at the trade deadline, the decision to acquire Eflin was a very good move, as he has been excellent for them since coming over.
At the top of the rotation, Burnes is the true ace of the staff and can beat any team on any given day. However, while they do have a true No. 1, closing out games for the Orioles in the playoffs is going to be an issue.
Unless someone steps up in the bullpen during October, that unit will likely be the reason they don’t achieve what they want in the playoffs.