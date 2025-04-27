MLB Insider Believes Baltimore Orioles Should Regret Not Pursuing This Pitcher
As the Baltimore Orioles sifted through their options in free agency, one thing was clear — they were reluctant to pursue a certain kind of pitcher.
Early in the process, the Orioles were reportedly reticent to pursue pitchers that had received a qualifying offer before free agency. Last offseason’s qualifying offer was just over $21 million.
The qualifying offer is a tool that some teams use to try and keep free agents, or to ensure that they get some compensation if they don’t. Free agents can sign the qualifying offer, which his for one year, or turn it down and explore free agency. If they sign with another team, the former team is entitled to draft pick or international signing bonus pool money compensation.
Balimore slapped the qualifying offer on both pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander. Both signed elsewhere, and that’s why the Orioles will have a pair of picks sandwiched between the first and second rounds of the 2025 MLB draft in July.
Among the free-agent pitchers that received the qualifying offer last offseason were Max Fried, Nick Pivetta and Sean Manaea. All three were connected to the Orioles in some way.
Fried signed a $218 million deal with the New York Yankees, the largest ever signed by a left-handed pitcher. Manaea signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets, who he pitched for last season. Pivetta signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Of the three, Pivetta was the most “gettable,” financially speaking. Yes, the Padres gave up a draft pick. But, so far, he’s paid off handsomely.
In five starts the 32-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA. He has 30 strikeouts and seven walks in 30 innings. The Padres even backloaded the contract and gave Pivetta an opt-out after two seasons. San Diego may only end up being on the hook for half of the deal.
In the eyes of USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, that’s a big miss for several pitching-needy teams, including the Baltimore Orioles.
“You think the Baltimore Orioles, who have MLB’s worst ERA, and a whole lot of other teams wish they had taken the plunge?” he wrote.
The Orioles opted to sign 41-year-old veteran Charlie Morton and Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano, who is 35 years old. Morton has been awful and Sugano has been solid. Both are only in Baltimore on one-year deals.
Meanwhile, Grayson Rodriguez remains on the 15-day injured list, now with a right lat strain. The staff’s top starter, Zach Eflin, is on the 15-day IL. Two other quality starters, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, are on the 60-day IL due to elbow injuries. Other potentials starters like Albert Suarez, Trevor Rogers, Cody Poteet and Chayce McDermott are also hurt.
It’s enough to make the Orioles regret not pursuing Pivetta in the offseason.