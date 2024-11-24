MLB Insider Expects Baltimore Orioles To Trade Young Outfield Star
The Baltimore Orioles have not yet moved any of their top young talent, not counting Connor Norby, but that doesn't keep the rumor mill from swirling.
ESPN's Jesse Rodgers recently did a survey of 18 anonymous insiders and MLB executives to see what they expect to happen this offseason.
Among the most surprising tidbits from the results had to do with Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad.
When asked who would be the biggest name traded away in the offseason, outside of Garrett Crochet, one person named Kjerstad. He was one of nine player to receive a vote.
It isn't the first time that the rookie has had his name brought up in trade conversations, but moving him now might make less sense than it did at the last trade deadline.
The 25-year-old posted a .253/.351/.394 slashing line last season with four home runs and 14 RBI. He made a couple of stops between the Majors and minors last year, finishing the year out with a couple of weeks at the end of September on the MLB squad.
While he wasn't world-beating at the plate or in the field, he did flash a bit of potential. He was a patient hitter that drew a good amount of strikes. Whenever he did make contact, he hit in the ball hard.
There is still a lot to be excited about with him and Baltimore just so happens to need him more than ever.
Fellow rookie Colton Cowser has one of the corner outfield spots accounted for and Cedric Mullins has at least one more year on the team, but Anthony Santander is going to be leaving in free agency.
Santander accounted for 44 home runs and 102 RBI. That is a lot of production to supplement and there is no one else on the team that could step up.
Even Kjerstad isn't going to be able to touch those numbers next season, but he would lighten the blow and be an easy answer to need.
Moving the star rookie would just open up yet another hole on the roster and would likely force another trade.
Vance Honeycutt and Enrique Bradfield Jr. are exciting prospects, but still a couple of years from being ready.
The only player on the market that would even be worth considering moving Kjerstad would be Garrett Crochet.
As much as they need another outfield bat, the Orioles need a star pitcher even more. Given their current bleak outlook in the free agent market, even with their own free agent Corbin Burnes, a trade might actually be their only option.
No matter what the decision is, Kjerstad will play a large role in Baltimore's future.