MLB Insider Links Baltimore Orioles to AL East Trade with Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles just keep finding ways to win and they're convincing the baseball world that they are truly a World Series contender. While they are already a contender, they have a chance to make a move or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month to become an even more serious threat.
At this point in the year, there are a couple of needs that have become clear. The Orioles could use another starting pitcher and they should also look to upgrade their bullpen.
Offensively, Baltimore looks to be set. They have one of the most lethal offenses in baseball.
Their pitching has been good, but the Orioles could use more help for the stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs.
With that in mind, Baltimore has been linked to quite a few potential trade targets. When it comes to starting pitching, another name has now surfaced as a possibility.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post has linked the Orioles as a team that could have interest in the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.
"The Yankees killer (0.82 ERA lifetime against) could interest the Orioles, but like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, he probably stays in Toronto."
Heyman did list the chances of Bassitt being traded as "very low."
If he did get placed on the trade block, Bassitt would be an excellent target for Baltimore. He would be able to come in and immediately become a key contributor in the rotation.
During the 2024 season thus far with the Blue Jays, Bassitt has started in 18 games. He has compiled a 7-7 record to go along with a 3.43 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and he has completed 102.1 innings.
At 35 years old, Bassitt brings a lot of experience to the table. He also has one more year on his contract following the 2024 season.
While it may not be likely that Bassitt gets traded, the Orioles should still register interest. He would be a great fit in Baltimore and has one more year of contract control. Those are the kind of players that Baltimore should try to acquire.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors about the Orioles in the coming days. They have a legitimate chance of winning a World Series this season and will be aggressive when it makes sense to improve those chances.