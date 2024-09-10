MLB Unveils Baltimore Orioles Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award
For Baltimore Orioles veteran James McCann, the honor is all his.
McCann was selected as the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced on Monday. Before Baltimore played their game on Monday, McCann spoke to reporters, including MLB.com, about the honor.
"What Roberto Clemente stands for, who he was, obviously, as a player and then just who he was to his community, words don't really describe what it is to be viewed in that same light," McCann said. "Being nominated for that, it's a very special award. I'm proud of it."
The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
If McCann wins the award, he would be the fifth Baltimore player to claim it, following Brooks Robinson (1972), Ken Singleton (1982), Cal Ripken Jr. (1992) and Eric Davis (1997).
This is the second time that McCann has been nominated for the award.
McCann and his wife, Jessica work with a charity in Nashville to help donate shoes and other essentials to foster families.
He is deeply involved in the Orioles’ adoption of Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School, announced earlier this year. He hosts students and staff for batting practice at Friday home games and visited a physical education class at Harlem Park to tutors students in baseball skills.
The McCann family also purchased backpacks, clothing and shoes for Harlem Park students for the new school year.
His other community work includes support of Baltimore’s Dream On 3 initiative, supporting local NICUs by visiting hospitals, bringing gifts and offering encouragement to families in need, based on their experience with their twin boys being born prematurely. He also supports the Orioles’ Military Suites Program and the community work of his teammates, including Cedric Mullins.
Last year’s winner was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The winner is usually announced during the World Series each October.
Other recent winners of the award include Justin Turner (2022), Nelson Cruz (2021), Adam Wainwright (2020), Carlos Carrasco (2019) and Yadier Molina (2018).
Sunday is Roberto Clemente Day, which honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge each club’s nominees. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a customized tribute video to Clemente and the 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees will be shown in all MLB ballparks.
Clemente, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The Puerto Rico native was a 15-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time National League batting champion and the 1966 NL MVP.