Baltimore Orioles General Manager Thanks New Owners for Deadline Moves
The Baltimore Orioles had an impressive trade deadline, making multiple moves that should help the future of this team. Zach Eflin, Trevor Rogers, and Eloy Jimenez were the big moves they made, three above-average professionals who'll fill needs.
They did trade Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, two of their top prospects, for Rogers, but that's the price that many teams around baseball had to pay. While moving Norby and Stowers for an average arm might come back to hurt them in a few years, if this season ends with a World Series, no fan will have anything to say about the job that general manager Mike Elias did.
Elias was happy with how the Orioles made out during the deadline, giving credit to the new ownership group for supporting the team, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com.
"We were able to entertain so many possibilities because of the support that this new ownership group and the passion that this new ownership group had toward improving the team."
The new ownership group's willingness to make moves to better the roster is a step in the right direction for Baltimore. With Corbin Burnes pending free agency, hopefully, that'll stay true, and they'll pay him as much as he's looking for.
Rogers and Eflin were the two biggest moves as they addressed the rotation's injuries. The Orioles lost three starters to season-ending injury, and not only did they replace them, but they might've even upgraded from them.
"We accomplished our goals, which was a right-handed reliever, a left-handed reliever, some right-handed outfield presence to help backfill Austin Hays and then two starting pitchers that are going to go right in our rotation."
Every move they made is to help win in October. Only a half-game ahead in the American League East, Baltimore will have to start playing better than their 4-6 record in their last 10 games.
With players now on the roster who'll help them as they were injured, there's no excuse for them not to get the job done.
Elias did all he had to better this roster, and now, it's up to the players on the roster to get the job done. No move guarantees that they'll win anything, but on paper, there might not be a more talented team in the American League.
As long as they stay healthy, it should be an exciting few months heading into the postseason.