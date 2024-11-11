New York Mets Predicted to Sign Baltimore Orioles Ace in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason with some big decisions to make regarding a couple of key free agents.
Even though the Orioles were eliminated early on in the playoffs once again this season, it was another very successful regular season that featured a lot of wins.
While regular season success is encouraging to see for Baltimore, this is a franchise that is now looking to make a splash in the playoffs.
One of the big decisions that Baltimore will have to make is regarding how much they are willing to spend on their ace, Corbin Burnes. The decision to trade for the right-hander was a good one by the Orioles, as he pitched very well for them in 2024. However, he is now hitting the market as arguably the top pitcher available.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about where the veteran might land, as the New York Mets could be the favorite to land him.
“Much has been made of the fact that Corbin Burnes "only" struck out 181 batters this past season with the Orioles, two years after the righty fanned 243 hitters while pitching for the Brewers. That's something to consider, but Burnes' floor is still very high, as is his ceiling. After being traded to the Orioles during spring training, he went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 3.55 FIP across 194.1 innings pitched. That's ace-level production, and when you're considering making an investment into a pitcher's 30s, there's actually some comfort in knowing he can pitch without striking as many batters out.”
Since Burnes is likely to garner a six or seven-year deal, there is some risk to signing him. Baltimore hasn’t really made a splash in free agency in a very long time during their rebuild, but it feels like this offseason is going to be the time to spend with new ownership.
While the strikeouts going down could be a concern, Burnes did have an excellent season with an ERA under 3.00 despite that.
Due to the Mets having the deep pockets of Steve Cohen and a need for starting pitching, the ace seems to be atop their wish list this offseason. While New York had a lot of success with their starting rotation last year, most of their staff are free agents, and the unit will likely look much different.
The Orioles have to be mindful of a team like the Mets going hard after Burnes, as they might be able to price Baltimore out in the open market with a massive offer.