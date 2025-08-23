NL ace could choose Orioles in free agency, per insider
Pressure will be on the Baltimore Orioles' front office to find ways to improve this team's roster during the upcoming offseason, given how underwhelming the 2025 campaign ended up being.
The good news is that there aren't too many holes in the Orioles' roster that need filling, especially regarding their lineup. Their middle infield is set with Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, they've got two great options behind the dish with Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman (so long as the Orioles don't decide to trade Rutschman), Colton Cowser is still a key part of their plans, Jeremiah Jackson has been great down the stretch, and Jordan Westburg has impressed many.
Read more: Orioles star called offseason trade candidate amid Samuel Basallo contract news
But there isn't the same optimism among Baltimore's pitching staff. Both their starting rotation and their bullpen have been mediocre this season, which makes it likely that bolstering the staff will be the priority for Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass this winter.
Orioles Called Free Agency Fit For Padres Ace Dylan Cease
In other good news, there will be several top-tier starting pitchers that will enter free agency once the 2025 season ends. And according to an August 21 article from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, San Diego Padres hurler Dylan Cease could make a lot of sense for the Orioles to pursue.
"Cease has struggled with consistency this season, posting a 5-11 record and 4.61 ERA in 25 starts. His velocity, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage all remain near the top of the league rankings, though walks and a lack of ground balls have hurt him at times," Feinsand wrote.
"Cease remains one of the most durable starters in the game -- he’s on track for his fifth straight season with at least 32 starts -- and will surely draw interest from a number of pitching-needy clubs," he added before listing the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the San Francisco Giants as Cease's best potential free agency fits.
There's no doubt that Cease has had a disappointing 2025 season. However, he produced a solid 14-11 record and 3.47 ERA in 2024 and was a Cy Young candidate for the White Sox back in 2022, when he had a sterling 2.20 ERA over 32 starts.
Cease could be available at a bargain price this winter, which would make him appealing to the Orioles or any other team that believes he'll bounce back in a big way.