Orioles star called offseason trade candidate amid Samuel Basallo contract news
On August 22, news broke that Baltimore Orioles recently promoted top prospect Samuel Basallo agreed on an eight-year, $67 million contract extension with the team. This includes an option in 2034, along with award and playing time-related escalators that allow him to earn up to $88.5 million during the next eight seasons.
It certainly wasn't surprising that the Orioles wanted to sign the 21-year-old Basallo long-term, as his impressive minor league career and brief time in the major leagues have proven that he has all of the tools to blossom into a superstar.
However, one can't help but notice that the Orioles now have one catcher locked up for nearly a decade, while their other catcher, Adley Rutschman (who is arguably the face of their franchise), doesn't have a long-term deal in place with Baltimore.
Adley Rutschman Called Trade Candidate This Offseason
It's no secret that Rutschman (who was placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain on August 21) has regressed this season, which is shown by his .227 average, .683 OPS, and 9 home runs in 2025. And his 2024 campaign, where he had a .709 OPS, doesn't inspire a ton of confidence about his offensive form, either.
Therefore, there's a case to be made that it could be beneficial for both sides of the Orioles were to move on from Rutschman this offseason and turn toward Basallo as their long-term catcher. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested as much in an August 21 article, where he called Rutschman one of 21 winter trade candidates.
Heyman also noted the arrival of Samuel Basallo potentially impacting Rutschman's future in Baltimore, and that a "restart" for Rutschman might be the best course for his career.
The good news is that despite his offensive struggles over the past two seasons, the Orioles should be able to get quite a good return on Rutschman if they were to trade him this winter. Not only does he have the pedigree of being a former No. 1 overall pick, but he has proven to be an above-average defender and has an intangible positive impact on the Orioles' pitching staff.
Plus, his once elite offensive production could return at any point.
It remains to be seen whether Baltimore's front office elects to trade Rutschman or tries to keep him in their long-term plans. Regardless, the Orioles have an embarrassment of riches at the catcher position.