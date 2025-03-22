Orioles Accomplish Spring Training Feat Not Done Since 1950s
Peaking at the right time is paramount in baseball, and that's something the Baltimore Orioles haven't been able to do the past two years.
Despite owning the best record in the American League during the 2023 season, they were swept out of the American League Division Series. The same thing happened this past year, finishing in the top Wild Card spot but getting swept again in their first playoff matchup.
The Orioles will have to find a way to flip the script when it comes to the postseason, but they have to get into October before they can worry about that.
Finishing the spring on a good note certainly helps, and that's what they did against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in one of their last contests of the exhibition period.
In fact, what Baltimore did was historic.
Seven pitchers combined for a no-hitter, the franchise's first in spring training since 1951 and Major League Baseball's first since the Chicago Cubs did it in 2023.
Opening Day starter Zach Eflin took the bump to get things underway.
The right-hander was excellent, striking out four batters with just one walk in three innings of work.
After that, it was all hands on deck for the Orioles with Gregory Soto being the first call from the bullpen to keep the momentum rolling. While he walked two, he was able to get out of the inning unscathed, striking out one batter.
Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Bryan Baker and Roansy Contreras were then called upon before Riley Cooper closed things out in the ninth.
Baltimore prefer to have these type of performances later in the season instead of doing it when the games don't matter, but with major question marks surrounding the pitching staff, throwing a combined no-hitter is a good way to quell some of those concerns.