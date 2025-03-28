Orioles Ace Creates Blueprint for Remaining Starting Rotation on Opening Day
The Baltimore Orioles' success this season hinges on their pitching, a sentiment echoed by many industry observers. After just one game, that assessment still holds true, but if the O’s continue to score an impressive 12 runs and rack up 14 hits per game, we will have a different conversation.
Zach Eflin took the mound for the Orioles on Opening Day in Toronto, he was first notified of this start by his kids on March 15.
Eflin was given an early cushion, as the Orioles jumped to a 1-0 lead before he even threw a pitch. He responded by delivering more than just a steady performance.
Eflin retired the first 20 Toronto Blue Jays hitters in a row, maintaining zeros on the scoreboard as the Orioles added runs. It’s often overlooked that starting pitchers must treat innings following offensive support like a save situation, working to maintain momentum and keep the pressure on the opposing team.
By the time Eflin faced his first traffic in the fourth inning, the Orioles had a commanding 6-0 lead. He completed six innings, allowing two earned runs on just two hits, while walking one and striking out two. O’s manager Brandon Hyde decided to end Eflin’s outing after 78 pitches, marking what could be viewed as a flawless Opening Day start.
“The cushion in the beginning, getting the runs across the board,” Eflin said to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun (subscription required) referring to his efficient outing. “Just having the mindset of going after guys, trusting my stuff, and trying to get weak contact is what I stick to throughout my career. The big run support early lets me work more freely.”
Breaking down Eflin’s performance further, he utilized all six of his pitches, relying primarily on his cutter to left-handed hitters and his sinker to right-handers. Eflin successfully worked both sides of the plate, mixing in his sweeper for right-handed batters and changeup for left-handed hitters, demonstrating his ability to change speeds and locations.
While Eflin may not dominate traditional pitching statistics, it’s noteworthy that his cutter received a proStuff+ score of 110, with his sweeper scoring 108 and boasting a whiff rate of 50%.
Importantly, Eflin stepped up as the Orioles’ number one pitcher and delivered a strong performance. While he may not be expected to reach the levels of elite pitchers like Tarik Skubal or Corbin Burnes, all he needs to do is keep the team in the game. With an explosive lineup, the Orioles do not require shutouts to earn victories — just smart game management.
Baltimore fans should think of Trent Dilfer in reverse.