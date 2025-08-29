Orioles ace Trevor Rogers reveals 2 reasons for resurgent success
In what has been a largely disappointing 2025 season for the Baltimore Orioles, left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers has been the team's brightest spot by far.
As of August 29, Rogers holds a 7-2 record with a 1.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 83.1 innings pitched. He has been the best starter in the AL since the All-Star Break and has been a key reason why the Orioles have been playing good baseball over the past two or so months.
Read more: Ex-Orioles manager calls front office out for 'unfair' Jackson Holliday decision
The Orioles clearly saw something in Rogers when they traded Connor Norby and 2025 All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers for him before the 2024 trade deadline. However, it's hard to imagine anybody could have predicted Rogers would be this good. While the 27-year-old was elite for Miami in 2021 (he had a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings), he hasn't posted an ERA under four since then, and has dealt with several injuries.
Trevor Rogers Speaks on Third Party's Help With 2025 Turnaround
Rogers made an appearance on an August 29 episode of Foul Territory. And comments he made about going to Driveline (which is a data-driven baseball player development organization in Washington) to address his strength issues are turning heads.
"There were starts where my back hurt so bad that I just had to hold my breath to make sure it didn't hurt when I released the ball," Rogers said. He then added that his solution for this was to stop lifting weights and be as healthy as possible, which caused him to lose a lot of strength.
"The big thing, when I went over to Driveline, is they showed me the graph of where my strength was compared to the big league average. And there was [a huge] gap between where I was and the big league average was. So that was a big thing, getting my lower body strength back. And then fixing up a couple mechanical cues that I've built over the past couple years, just bad habits. And we really knocked those two things out, and it has been really good this year," Rogers added.
Therefore, Rogers' increasing his lower body strength and fixing bad mechanical habits are the two biggest reasons for his successful 2025 campaign, according to him.
Foul Territory host Eric Kratz was incredulous that Rogers had to go to a third-party like Driveline to learn about his subpar strength, rather than the Orioles' (or Marlins) organization giving him that information instead.
Regardless, the bottom line is that Rogers' time at Driveline turned him into the pitcher he is today, which the Orioles must be very thankful for.