Ex-Orioles manager calls front office out for 'unfair' Jackson Holliday decision
On May 17, the Baltimore Orioles announced that they had fired manager Brandon Hyde. This came after the club started the season with a 15-28 (.349) record on the heels of their disappointing performance during two straight postseasons.
Many felt like Hyde was on the hot seat after Baltimore scored a total of one run against the Kansas City Royals in the 2024 AL Wild Card round. And after the team's brutal start this season, the front office decided to part ways with the 2023 AL Manager of the Year.
Hyde has kept a low profile ever since he was fired. However, Hyde made an August 28 appearance on MLB Network and spoke about several aspects of his tenure.
Brandon Hyde Gets Honest About 'Terrible' Start to Orioles 2025 Season
"We just got to a terrible start this year," Hyde said during the show, per an X post from MLB Now. “I think there's a lot of reasons behind it. But we just had a tough time winning games. You know, we had three really good years. You go back, where we exceeded a ton of expectations for a couple years there in ’22 and ’23. And in ’24, I think we were the first team to 70 wins last year, and then had a ton of injuries late in the year and we got bounced out of the postseason... That was disappointing.
"And then just had a tough start to the year this year, and [Baltimore's front office] felt like they needed to make a change," Hyde added. He later said the Orioles "had a tough time, rotation-wise." And lamented how Grayson Rodriguez got hurt during spring training, as Hyde expected him to take a leap and be an ace-caliber starter for the team.
Hyde also noted how the Orioles had to handle underperformance from several key offense players.
Hyde was asked about Adley Rutschman's struggles at the plate and added, “I know that he carries a heavy load. And I think that he puts a lot of pressure on himself, and he’s a great, great person. He cares a ton. I think he is going to be that leader type we all envisioned him to be, because his makeup is off the charts and he’s got the ability to switch-hit from both sides, can command a game behind the plate. He has won a lot of games in his career already.
"I think he’s going to be that [a star]. Maybe just a little bit of a tough year for him," Hyde added of Rutschman.
At another point, Hyde was asked about Jackson Holliday, who has struggled in his major league tenure despite being a top prospect.
Per an August 28 article from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Hyde said that it was, “probably unfair bringing [Holliday] to the big leagues the time that [the front office] did.”
“I think Jackson’s going to be a great player in this game,” Hyde added of Holliday. “Sometimes it just takes a little more time.”
It will be fascinating to see how the Orioles' fan base responds to this sentiment from their former manager.