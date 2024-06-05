Orioles Add Promising Pitcher to Taxi Squad Ahead of Blue Jays Matchup
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball so far during the 2024 season. After years of drafting and developing talent, they have arrived and are a legitimate World Series threat.
Coming into Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles hold a 39-20 record. They are just 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East division, who are tied for the best record in baseball.
Now, they're getting some help ahead of their matchup against the Blue Jays.
According to a report from Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore has called up 24-year-old left-handed pitcher Cade Povich to join their taxi squad.
Povich, who has started 11 games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, has performed very well. He has compiled a 5-1 record to go along with a 3.18 ERA and 75 strikeouts.
The most likely scenario is that Povich is being called up to provide much-needed pitching depth. He could end up being added to the official Major League roster at some point.
Should the Orioles need another bullpen arm or if another starter suffers an injury, Povich would be in line to step into a key role.
As of right now, he is ranked the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore's farm system.
He has been showing off big-time potential for the future. The Orioles have so much talent in their minor league pipeline and Povich is just the latest to rise to the Major League level.
This move comes fresh on the heels of Baltimore's pitching addition on Tuesday.
They signed former Chicago Cubs pitcher Julio Teheran to a minor league deal. Clearly, they're prioritizing adding arms for the stretch run of the season.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role Povich receives with this move.
Will we see him on the mound in the near future? There's a real possibility of that.
Hopefully, he will make the most of this opportunity and find a way to prove that he belongs to stay in the bigs.
If he can do so, the Orioles' pitching staff just got even better.