Baltimore Orioles Humiliate Blue Jays After Manager's Disrespectful Comment
John Schneider probably wishes he could take back his recent comments about the Baltimore Orioles.
After Monday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays manager appeared to dismiss his opponent.
"I don't want to sit here and say they're the '27 Yankees. They're not that good," he said.
Schneider should have kept his mouth shut, because Baltimore has done a pretty good impression of the 1927 New York Yankees during the first two games of this series against the Blue Jays.
After hammering their former ace Kevin Gausman on Monday, the Orioles crushed Toronto again on Tuesday, mashing their way to a 10-1 victory behind another gem from Corbin Burnes (seven innings of one-run ball).
Baltimore's elite power was on full display as the lineup smashed three home runs and three doubles.
Two of those long balls came from Ryan Mountcastle (both against Bowden Francis), who became the fourth Oriole to reach double-digit homers this season.
Baltimore is the first MLB team this year to have four players with 10+ dingers.
The other homer came from rookie Connor Norby, who took Nate Pearson yard in the eighth inning for his first career hit. He's only the 12th player in franchise history to knock his first MLB hit out of the park.
Speaking of the Yankees, the Orioles are only one home run behind them for the MLB lead. Baltimore is now 39-20 and has won 10 of its last 12 games, looking like the best team in baseball recently despite a tough schedule.
The Orioles may not be Murderers' Row, but they've been incredibly tough to beat lately. Just ask the Blue Jays, who are 1-3 with a -14 run differential against them this year.
Baltimore will look to keep rolling on Wednesday night behind Albert Suarez, who's been outstanding with a 2-0 record, a 1.57 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 34 1/3 innings. He'll face Jose Berrios, who's 5-4 with a 2.78 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 12 starts.
If the Orioles win again, they'll clinch the series win against Toronto, continuing their recent dominance of the AL East.